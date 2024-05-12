Shesterkin allowed four goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Shesterkin had a nine-game winning streak snapped in this contest. He allowed three goals in the first period, and while the Rangers covered that damage, Brady Skjei's power-play tally late in the third was decisive. Shesterkin also hadn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last 14 contests dating back to March 28. The 28-year-old has been exceptional so far, but a few bumps in the road can be expected in the playoffs. Look for him to be back between the pipes on home ice in Monday's Game 5.