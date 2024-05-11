Shesterkin is expected to start on the road against Carolina in Game 4 on Saturday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer

Shesterkin has an opportunity to earn his eighth straight victory to open the 2024 playoffs. He's posted a 2.01 GAA and a .935 save percentage across his first seven postseason wins this year. Although the Rangers have an opportunity to complete the second-round sweep of Carolina, the Hurricanes have kept things close, forcing the last two contests to go to overtime while firing a combined 104 shots on Shesterkin over that span, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 28-year-old netminder challenged often with the Hurricanes' playoff hopes on the line.