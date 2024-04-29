Shesterkin stopped 23 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.
Shesterkin had no problem guiding the Rangers to a first-round sweep over the Capitals, allowing just seven goals during the series. He's won six straight games dating back to the regular season. Shesterkin will now get a little time to recharge as the Rangers await their second-round opponent, which will either be the Hurricanes or the Islanders.
