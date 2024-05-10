Shesterkin stopped 45 of 47 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina in Game 3.

Shesterkin was the difference maker Thursday as the Rangers picked up the overtime win despite being outshot 47 to 25. The 28-year-old netminder's now stopped 99 of 104 shots in his last two starts, improving to a perfect 7-0-0 in the postseason with an outstanding .942 save percentage and 1.78 GAA. Shesterkin will almost certainly be back between the pipes Saturday with the Rangers looking for a sweep in Game 4 on the road.