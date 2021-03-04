Shesterkin will tend the twine on the road versus New Jersey on Thursday. As such, the netminder will need to be elevated to the active roster prior to puck drop.

Shesterkin will be making his fifth appearance in the Rangers' previous six outings, having posted a 2.51 GAA and 2-2-0 record in his previous four outings. Despite his 5-7-1 record on the year, the 25-year-old Russian seems to still be the preferred option in the crease over Alexandar Georgiev, though both keepers should continue to see plenty of opportunities.