Shesterkin is expected to start at home against Carolina in Game 2 on Tuesday, per Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Shesterkin stopped 22 of 25 shots en route to a 4-3 victory over the Hurricanes in Game 1 on Sunday. He's opened the playoffs with five straight victories while allowing just 10 goals on 126 shots (.921 save percentage). However, the Hurricanes ranked eighth offensively in the regular season with 3.38 goals per contest, so they're likely to be a challenging adversary for Shesterkin.