Shesterkin allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Shesterkin and the Rangers dug themselves in a hole that they could not get out of early in the first period, as the Islanders sniped three markers to take a lead that they would not relinquish. The 28-year-old netminder finished with an .893 save percentage - it was the sixth time in his last 10 games that he finished with a save percentage below .900. The Rangers only have three games left on the season until the playoffs and will face the Flyers on Thursday.