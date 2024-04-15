Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Monday against Ottawa.

Shesterkin has won three of his past four outings, including a 34-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Islanders. He has earned a 35-17-2 record this season with a 2.63 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 54 games played. Ottawa is tied for 17th in the league this campaign with 3.09 goals per contest.