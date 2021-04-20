Shesterkin will defend the blue paint during Tuesday's road game versus the Islanders, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin was pretty solid in his last start Saturday against the Devils, stopping 30 of 33 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his 14th win of the season in a brutal road matchup with an Islanders team that's 18-2-2 at home this year.