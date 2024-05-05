Shesterkin stopped 22 of 25 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the second round.

Shesterkin didn't show much rust despite getting a week off after the Rangers swept the Capitals in the first round. He's won seven starts in a row, and this was just the second time in that span he's given up more than two goals. The 28-year-old netminder has allowed 10 goals over five playoff outings and should have no trouble maintaining his place between the pipes in the second round.