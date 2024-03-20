Shesterkin turned aside 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg, with the Jets' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

After the game looked like it might become a goaltending duel between Shesterkin and Connor Hellebuyck following a scoreless first period, the Jets broke through for three tallies in the second. Shesterkin is just 3-3-1 through seven starts in March, but that lackluster record comes with a 2.28 GAA and .919 save percentage. He remains one victory short of his third straight 30-win campaign.