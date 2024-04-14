Shesterkin turned aside 34 shots in regulation and overtime and both shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

The win set a new franchise record for the Rangers, giving them 54 on the season and putting them one point ahead of the Stars and three points clear of the Bruins and Hurricanes in the race for the Presidents' Trophy. Shesterkin's second-half resurgence has been a big part of New York's success, and over 22 outings since the All-Star break he's gone 16-5-1 with a 2.30 GAA and .926 save percentage.