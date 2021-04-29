Shesterkin will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Islanders.

Shesterkin has played well recently, picking up back-to-back wins over the Sabres while posting an impressive 2.01 GAA and .944 save percentage. The 25-year-old goaltender will attempt to earn his 16th victory of the campaign in a home matchup with an Isles squad that's averaging just 1.88 goals per game on the road this season, 30th in the NHL.