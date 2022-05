Shesterkin will guard the road goal in Game 1 of the Rangers' second-round series versus the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Mollie Walker of The New York Post reports.

Shesterkin struggled a bit in the first round, going 4-2 with a 3.66 GAA and a .910 save percentage versus the Penguins. The Hurricanes present a tougher challenge, as they averaged 3.38 goals per game in the regular season, ninth-best in the NHL. Shesterkin will need to improve to keep the Rangers competitive in the second round.