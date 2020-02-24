Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Injured in car accident
Shesterkin suffered a rib fracture in a car accident Monday and will miss at least two weeks, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Shesterkin's absence will help alleviate the netminding logjam in the Big Apple, as Alexander Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist figure to split the duties in the interim. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old Shesterkin was riding a seven-game winning streak during which he has posted a 2.03 GAA and .945 save percentage. With the 23-man roster cap lifted, the Rangers don't need to place him on injured reserve unless they need the cap savings.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Makes franchise history•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting against Sharks•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Notches sixth straight win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Just keeps winning•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated for Wednesday's start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.