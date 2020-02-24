Shesterkin suffered a rib fracture in a car accident Monday and will miss at least two weeks, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin's absence will help alleviate the netminding logjam in the Big Apple, as Alexander Georgiev and Henrik Lundqvist figure to split the duties in the interim. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old Shesterkin was riding a seven-game winning streak during which he has posted a 2.03 GAA and .945 save percentage. With the 23-man roster cap lifted, the Rangers don't need to place him on injured reserve unless they need the cap savings.