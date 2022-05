Shesterkin will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin was excellent in Game 3, stopping 43 of 44 shots for the Rangers' first win in the second round. He'll look to put on a repeat performance Tuesday. The 26-year-old has a 2.95 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 10 playoff appearances, but he's only allowed four goals across three games against the Hurricanes.