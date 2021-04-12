Shesterkin allowed three goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Shesterkin gave up a pair of goals in the first period, but held on from there to force the extra session. It wasn't enough to win, and Ryan Pulock's tally in overtime sent Shesterkin to his third defeat in his last four games (1-1-2). The Russian netminder is at 10-9-3 with a 2.46 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 23 appearances. The 25-year-old should be back in goal for Tuesday's game versus the Devils.