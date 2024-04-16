Shesterkin recorded a 26-save shutout in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Shesterkin helped the Rangers secure the Presidents' Trophy, and he did so in style. The 28-year-old won seven of his last nine contests, allowing 23 goals on 267 shots in that span, good for a .914 save percentage. Shesterkin concludes the regular season at 36-17-2 with four shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .913 save percentage over 55 starts. He'll almost certainly be between the pipes for Game 1 of the playoffs, but there's still four teams in contention to be the Rangers' first-round opponent.