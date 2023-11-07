Shesterkin (lower body) skated Tuesday morning, but he won't dress for the evening's matchup with the Red Wings, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Although Shesterkin will miss a second straight contest due to his lower-body issue, the fact that he was on the ice Tuesday morning suggests he could be ready to return sooner rather than later. In the meantime, Jonathan Quick will start against Detroit with Louis Domingue serving as his backup.