The Rangers reassigned Shesterkin to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Shesterkin has started the past two games for the Rangers, going 0-2-0 across that span while accumulating a 2.58 GAA and .924 save percentage. The move is likely a cap-saving measure for the Rangers, as Shesterkin is expected to start in Thursday's game against the Flyers.

