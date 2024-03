Shesterkin made 36 saves in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.

After a scoreless first period, Philly grabbed a 2-0 lead before the Rangers could get on the board, but once New York had surged ahead 3-2 early in the third, Shesterkin made sure they never trailed again. It's the second time in his last five starts the 28-year-old netminder has given up five goals, but through nine outings in March he still sports a 2.64 GAA and .910 save percentage to go along with a 5-3-1 record.