Shesterkin will get the nod Tuesday at home against the Jets, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin stopped 25 of 27 shots in his last start on Sunday in a 5-2 win over the Islanders. The 28-year-old has registered a .912 save percentage and a 29-14-2 record. He will have a tough matchup Tuesday as the Islanders are currently two points out of a playoff spot and will be playing their best hockey.