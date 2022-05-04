Shesterkin made 79 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 triple-overtime Game 1 loss to the Penguins.

After one of the best regular seasons for a goalie in recent memory, Shesterkin submitted a performance for the history books in the postseason opener, as his 79 saves rank second all-time behind Joonas Korpisalo's 85 in 2020. Shesterkin had four different shutout periods, but it ultimately wasn't enough. Pittsburgh scored three goals in the second thanks to a 25-shot barrage that included a 5-on-3 tally, and Evgeni Malkin won it for the Penguins 5:58 into the third overtime. Despite the heavy workload in this one, there's little doubt that Shesterkin will be back in the crease for New York in Game 2 on Thursday.