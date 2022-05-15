Shesterkin will start Game 7 at home against the Penguins on Sunday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin has won two straight games while stopping a combined 60 of 66 shots to force Sunday's Game 7 showdown. He's sporting a 3.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage this series but he's registered an unsightly .882 save percentage over the last five games.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Extends series with win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Hoping to force Game 7•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Bounces back in Game 5•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Back in net Monday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Pulled from Game 3 start•