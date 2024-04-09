Shesterkin will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Islanders, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today.

Shesterkin has won five of his last six outings, stopping 160 of 178 shots during that span. Through 52 appearances this season, he has provided a 34-16-2 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Islanders sit 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.95 goals per contest.