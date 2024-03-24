Shesterkin allowed three goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Panthers.

The Rangers were down 2-0 early in the second period but Shesterkin battled back and kicked aside all but one shot in the third period for the remainder of the game. He stopped all four shots in overtime to eventually get the win in a shootout. It has been an up and down month of March for Shesterkin as he has four wins and four losses - one loss in overtime - in his eight games played. As the Rangers continue their playoff push, monitor his performance over the next few games to solidify his return to top form.