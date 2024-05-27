Roslovic recorded an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Roslovic was credited with the secondary helper on Alexander Wennberg's tally in overtime. While he hasn't scored in nine games, Roslovic has picked up three assists over his last four contests. The 27-year-old winger began the playoffs in a top-line role, but he's now on the third line with Filip Chytil taking his spot alongside Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Roslovic is at eight points, 18 shots on net, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 13 playoff appearances, but his scoring chances are likely to be limited as long as he remains in the bottom six.