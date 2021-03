Trouba (thumb) was activated from the injured reserve and will return to the lineup for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Trouba will return from an eight-game absence after breaking his thumb last month. The 27-year-old has just three assists through 14 games so far this season. He should return to a top-four role with over 20 minutes of ice time per game.