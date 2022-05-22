Trouba recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Trouba ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Chris Kreider's second-period tally. While he was strong with 39 points and plenty of non-scoring production in the regular season, Trouba's been kept a little quieter in the postseason. The 28-year-old blueliner has four points, 30 shots on net, 43 hits, 19 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating in 10 playoff contests. Even with a slight dip in offense, he'll continue to provide well-round production in a top-four role.