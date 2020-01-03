Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Goal drought over at 10 games
Trouba buried a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
The defenseman fired seven shots on goal and added three hits Thursday. Trouba had just three helpers during a 10-game goal drought, which came in the last three games. The tally was also Trouba's 200th career point in his 448th appearance. For the season, the 25-year-old has 21 points, 100 hits and 104 shots on goal in 40 outings. That all adds up as one of the more well-rounded fantasy blueliners out there.
