Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Not playing up to contract

Trouba had two shots, four blocked shots and four hits, along with a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Trouba hasn't been bad in his first season with New York, but the Rangers were certainly hoping for much more when they traded for him and immediately bestowed a seven-year, $56 million contract upon the blueliner. He has only 24 points in 58 games after totaling a career-high 50 points for the Jets last season, and Trouba's minus-12 rating is his first negative mark in seven NHL seasons.