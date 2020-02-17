Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Not playing up to contract
Trouba had two shots, four blocked shots and four hits, along with a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.
Trouba hasn't been bad in his first season with New York, but the Rangers were certainly hoping for much more when they traded for him and immediately bestowed a seven-year, $56 million contract upon the blueliner. He has only 24 points in 58 games after totaling a career-high 50 points for the Jets last season, and Trouba's minus-12 rating is his first negative mark in seven NHL seasons.
More News
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Contributes helper Sunday•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Goal drought over at 10 games•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Keeps delivering offensively•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Six points in last six games•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Gets first goal since season opener•
-
Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Gearing up Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.