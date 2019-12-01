Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Six points in last six games

Trouba delivered two special-teams assists in Saturday's 4-0 victory over New Jersey.

One came on the power play, while the other came shorthanded. Trouba has been especially effective of late, delivering six points (two goals, four helpers) in his last six games. His 13 points in 25 games puts him on a solid, low-40 point pace. Trouba may have caught lightning in a bottle with 50 points in the 'Peg last season, as a of that production came on the power play. Watch him carefully -- Trouba's value will go higher if the Rangers' power play figures things out. He's averaging more than two-and-a-half minutes there.