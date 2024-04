Kakko scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.

Kakko tallied just 57 seconds into the contest. He snapped a nine-game point drought with the goal. Over four playoff outings, Kakko has eight shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating while logging bottom-six minutes. With the Rangers enjoying relatively good health, Kakko doesn't have an obvious to a larger role, so his offense is likely to remain limited.