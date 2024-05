Kakko logged an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4.

Kakko set up a Will Cuylle tally in the first period. Through eight playoff outings, Kakko has two points, 12 shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating. The winger had just 19 points over 61 regular-season games, and his lack of steady offense is a large reason why he's been limited to a bottom-six role in the postseason.