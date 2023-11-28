Kakko (lower body) was put on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Kakko, who was injured in Monday's 5-1 loss to Buffalo, will miss at least 10 games and 24 days following his move to LTIR. According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, Kakko is expected to be out for a significant amount of time, but it is not believed to a season-ending injury. The 22-year-old forward has two goals, one assist and 23 shots on net through 20 games this season. Jonny Brodzinski, who was called up from AHL Hartford on Tuesday, is projected to replace Kakko on the third line.