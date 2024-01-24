Miller recorded an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Miller helped out on Artemi Panarin's second-period tally. After enduring an 11-game point drought, Miller is emerging from his slump with a helper in each of the last two contests. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to 18 points, 56 shots on net, 59 hits, 60 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 45 outings. He remains firmly in a top-four role, though a lack of power-play time lowers his ceiling in fantasy.