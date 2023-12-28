Miller had two goals and an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Miller got the Rangers on the board 7:03 into the second period, tying the score less than three minutes after Washington got the opening goal. He added an insurance marker to put the Rangers up 4-1 in the third period, then assisted on Alexis Lafreniere's goal later in the final frame. Miller delivered his first three-point game since a four-point outburst against Nashville on March 19, bringing him up to seven goals and 15 points through 31 games this season.