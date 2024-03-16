Miller produced a goal and two assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Penguins.
His tally early in the third period was a back-breaker for Pittsburgh, as it gave the Rangers a 6-3 lead. Miller hadn't had a multi-point performance since Dec. 27, which was also the last time he'd found the back of the net as Saturday's marker snapped a 33-game goal drought. On the season, the 24-year-old blueliner has eight goals and 27 points through 65 games.
