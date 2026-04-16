Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Miller (undisclosed) was at practice Thursday after missing Tuesday's tilt against the Islanders, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

The Hurricanes rested a multitude of players in the final week of the season after clinching first place in the Metropolitan Division. Miller completed the 2025-26 regular season with eight goals, 29 assists, 101 hits and 79 blocked shots over 72 outings.

More News