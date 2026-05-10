Miller picked up an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

It extended Miller's point streak to three games and three helpers. He has chipped in six assists during Carolina's 8-0 start to the postseason. Miller came off a 37-point regular season, his first with Carolina. He leads all Carolina defenders in scoring by a wide margin. Jalen Chatfield, Shayne Gostisbehere, Sean Walker and Mike Reilly sit second in offensive production with two points each.