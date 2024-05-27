Miller logged an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miller has made modest contributions on offense with a goal and three assists over 13 playoff outings while maintaining his second-pairing spot. The defenseman set up the second of Alexis Lafreniere's goals in Sunday's game. Miller has added a physical element with 23 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating this postseason, but without much of a power-play role, his offense is unlikely to improve much.