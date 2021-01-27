Miller scored his first career goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres. He added three shots, a blocked shot, two PIM and a plus-2 rating.

Miller rocketed his first NHL goal past Sabres netminder Linus Ullmark with just seven seconds left in the first period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead, but his cross-checking penalty on Dylan Cozens led to Jack Eichel's game-winning power-play goal for Buffalo in the second. The rookie defenseman has two points through six games, but most of Miller's value comes in his own end, where he has already established himself as a reliable defender.