Miller will be back at the University of Wisconsin for his sophomore season, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Miller dealt with a knee injury that shortened his freshman year, which no doubt factored into his decision to return to the Badgers for another season. Wisconsin has incoming freshman Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte, who were both top 15 picks at the 2019 NHL Draft, joining the team as well, giving Miller a decent chance at winning some games and, perhaps, lifting some hardware. It certainly seems unlikely the defenseman will use all four years of eligibility and could link up with the Rangers once the collegiate season comes to a close this year.