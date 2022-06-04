Miller scored a goal on his lone shot in Friday's 3-2 win over the Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Miller threw a wrist shot through traffic that found its way past Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie that game 1-1 in the first period. The 22-year-old defenseman now has two goals and five assists in the postseason while averaging 25:19 TOI/G alongside Jacob Trouba on the Rangers' second pairing.