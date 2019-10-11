Rangers' K'Andre Miller: Suspension lifted, set for opener
Miller (suspension) will play in the University of Wisconsin's season opener against Boston College on Friday, Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
Miller was suspended by the Badgers last week for a violation of team rules, but the infraction was believed to be minor and the fact that he'll be in the lineup Friday further enforces that belief. The 2018 22nd overall selection is a point-per-game candidate this season with the additions of 2019 first rounders Alex Turcotte (3rd overall) and Cole Caufield (15th overall) to the Wisconsin lineup.
