Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Keeps hot streak alive with helper Saturday

Shattenkirk finished with a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.

The 27-year-old has been everything the Rangers hoped for when they inked him to a four-year, $26.6 million deal over the summer as he has 10 points in his last seven games and 17 overall. Only a minus-5 rating blemishes his performance this campaign, but his offensive prowess more than makes up, so make sure he's a fixture in your lineup.