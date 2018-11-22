Shattenkirk dished out two helpers in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Shattenkirk still has just eight points this season, so he'll need to pick up the pace if he wants to reach 40 for the seventh time in his career. With New York playing winning hockey of late and Shattenkirk continuing to participate on the power play -- he skated 1:50 with the extra man in this one -- there's still ample time for the New Rochelle native to turn things around.