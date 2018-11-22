Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Records rare multi-point effort
Shattenkirk dished out two helpers in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.
Shattenkirk still has just eight points this season, so he'll need to pick up the pace if he wants to reach 40 for the seventh time in his career. With New York playing winning hockey of late and Shattenkirk continuing to participate on the power play -- he skated 1:50 with the extra man in this one -- there's still ample time for the New Rochelle native to turn things around.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Having trouble scoring despite power-play time•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Finally ends drought•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Benched Thursday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Could watch next game from press box•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Two helpers in win•
-
Rangers' Kevin Shattenkirk: Expected to play versus Islanders•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...