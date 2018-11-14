Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Called up from minors
Mazanec was recalled from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.
Mazanec's promotion likely has more to do with getting Alexandar Georgiev some playing time than it is a reward for Mazanec's play in the minors -- especially considering he is 3-4-2 with a .889 save percentage with the Wolf Pack. Hartford is in action Wednesday against Bridgeport, a game in which Georgiev figures to get the start. Both netminders will likely be flopped ahead of the Rangers' clash with the Islanders on Thursday.
More News
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Heading back to AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Recalled from AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Ticketed for AHL•
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Under Rangers' control through 2018-19•
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Signing on with Rangers•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Signs with KHL club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...