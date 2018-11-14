Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Called up from minors

Mazanec was recalled from AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

Mazanec's promotion likely has more to do with getting Alexandar Georgiev some playing time than it is a reward for Mazanec's play in the minors -- especially considering he is 3-4-2 with a .889 save percentage with the Wolf Pack. Hartford is in action Wednesday against Bridgeport, a game in which Georgiev figures to get the start. Both netminders will likely be flopped ahead of the Rangers' clash with the Islanders on Thursday.