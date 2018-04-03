Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Out of commission Tuesday
Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against the Devils, Newsday reports.
Zuccarello could miss the remainder of the season as well, but he's been officially confirmed out just for Tuesday's contest. Peter Holland -- who served as the team's lone healthy scratch up front Saturday -- figures to draw in for the Rangers, while Pavel Buchnevich or Jimmy Vesey could see a boost into the top six.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: May miss Tuesday's game•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Scores in third straight•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Just one point in last seven games•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Snaps goal drought•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Heats up ahead of break•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: In lineup Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...