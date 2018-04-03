Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Out of commission Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against the Devils, Newsday reports.

Zuccarello could miss the remainder of the season as well, but he's been officially confirmed out just for Tuesday's contest. Peter Holland -- who served as the team's lone healthy scratch up front Saturday -- figures to draw in for the Rangers, while Pavel Buchnevich or Jimmy Vesey could see a boost into the top six.

