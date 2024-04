Zuccarello grabbed a pair of assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Colorado.

Zuccarello earned helpers on both of Minnesota's power-play goals in the opening period -- the 36-year-old winger hasn't scored a goal since Feb. 23 but he now has six assists in his last four games. Overall, Zuccarello's up to 11 goals and 51 assists, four shy of a career high, through 68 games in a top-line role this season.